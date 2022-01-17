(WFLA) — Jordan Cashmyer, one of the teen mothers once featured on the show “16 and Pregnant,” died over the weekend, according to her family.

The Hollywood Reporter reported Sunday that the now-26-year-old mother died in Maryland, but no cause of death was given.

Both the show “Teen Mom” and Jordan Cashmyer’s father, Dennis Cashmyer Jr., announced her death on social media, mourning her loss.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Jordan Cashmyer,” the show wrote. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Her father wrote on Facebook that he got the news of her death Saturday night, saying it was “a call no parent ever wants.”

“Our hearts are truly broken,” he wrote. “No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER.”

Entertainment Weekly wrote that Jordan Cashmyer appeared on season five of “16 and Pregnant” in 2014 while showing the difficulties of finding a job and housing with her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor.

She previously struggled with addiction but announced her successful year of sobriety back in January 2021, according to her Facebook.

Jordan Cashmyer’s representative Howard Wood told In Touch Weekly that she seemed happy and healthy the last time he spoke with her.

She leaves behind her two daughters: 7-year-old Evie and Lyla, who she gave birth to last June.