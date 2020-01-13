‘Joker’ tops Oscar nominations with 11; 3 other films get 10

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film, “Joker.” (Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

(AP) – Todd Phillips’ much-debated supervillain origin story and R-rated box-office smash “Joker” topped all films with 11 Academy Awards nominations.

The announcements were made Monday.

Martin Scorsese’s elegiac crime epic “The Irishman,” Quentin Tarantino’s 1960s Los Angeles fairy tale “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and Sam Mendes’ World War I tale “1917” all trailed close behind “Joker” with 10 nods apiece.

The nominations will bring about endless speculation about who will win, and who should win. Winners will be revealed Feb. 9, when the Oscars are held in Los Angeles.

They’ll need all the star power they can get – the show will go hostless for its second straight year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)