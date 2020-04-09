Johns Hopkins map cited as major resource in coronavirus count

(WKBN) – The daily tally of coronavirus infections around the world that is being kept by Johns Hopkins University is being referenced by government officials in many countries.

On Thursday, the map showed that 1.4 million cases have been recorded worldwide. More than 400,000 of them coming from the United States.

It is believed that the U.S. leads the world in confirmed cases because there is more testing being done in the U.S. Spain comes in second at 148,220 cases.

Hot spots in the U.S. are in metropolitan areas with concentrations in New York City, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Detroit and Chicago, among others.

Italy has the most deaths at 17,669.

In China, where the outbreak began, 77,649 people have recovered from the virus, followed by 48,021 in Spain and 46,300 in Germany. In the United States, 24,125 of those tested have recovered so far.

The Johns Hopkins map was first shared on January 22. The dashboard was started by Professor Lauren Gardner, a civil engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, and built with her graduate student, Ensheng Dong.

The map is updated in real time.