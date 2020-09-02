Joe and Jill Biden to visit Kenosha on Thursday

According to a news release, the visit is to "bring together Americans"

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will visit Kenosha on Thursday.

According to a release, former Vice President Biden will hold a community meeting in Kenosha “to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face.”

Afterward, the Bidens will make a stop at an unidentified location.

President Donald Trump toured the area on Tuesday following riots after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

On the eve of his visit, Trump defended a teenage supporter accused of fatally shooting two men at a demonstration in Kenosha last week and accused Biden of siding with “anarchists” and “rioters” in the unrest.

