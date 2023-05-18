(WJW) – Legendary performer Jimmy Buffett is in the hospital and has suddenly canceled a weekend concert.

It’s not clear what landed the “Margaritaville” singer in the hospital but a note signed by Buffet on the “Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band” Facebook page said, “I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

Buffett appears to be in decent spirits as he jokes, “Growing old is not for sisses, I promise you.”

The 76-year-old also says in the post that he promises to return to the stage.

“When I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” he wrote.

Buffett was supposed to perform at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, South Carolina on Saturday. According to the post, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for a new date once announced.