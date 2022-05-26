**For related coverage, watch the video above
(WJW) – More products are being pulled because of the salmonella outbreak affecting Jif peanut butter products.
The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state agencies are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.
14 people have been sickened in 12 states, including Ohio.
J.M. Smucker voluntarily recalled certain Jif products earlier this week that were manufactured in Kentucky.
|Description
|UPC
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025516
|JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025537
|JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024705
|JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024706
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150007565
|JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL
|5150008026
|JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008051
|JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE
|5150008058
|JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE
|5150021889
|JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE
|5150024114
|JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024130
|JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO
|5150024136
|JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024137
|JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024143
|JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024163
|JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024170
|JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK
|5150024174
|JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024177
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY
|5150024182
|JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024191
|JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024307
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024321
|JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024322
|JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024331
|JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK
|5150024404
|JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024540
|JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH
|5150024545
|JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024548
|JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH
|5150024572
|JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024769
|JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150024776
|JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025499
|JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025518
|JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025530
|JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK
|5150025542
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025565
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025574
|JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY
|5150025578
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072001
|JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150072002
|JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER
|5150041418
|JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT
|5150092100
|JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024094
|JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024095
|JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO
|5150024141
|JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY
|5150024402
|JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024090
|JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150024091
|JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER
|5150025524
The other products being pulled had the potentially contaminated peanut butter as an ingredient.
The expanded list includes:
|05/25/2022
|Walmart and Fudgeamentals
|Fudge
|Fudgeamentals
|05/25/2022
|Multiple brand names
|Fresh cut fruit and vegetable products
|Del Monte
|05/24/2022
|Multiple brand names
|Store-prepared items containing peanut butter
|Albertsons Companies
|05/24/2022
|Coblentz Chocolate Company
|Various chocolate products containing peanut butter
|Coblentz Chocolate Company
|05/24/2022
|Mary’s Harvest
|Celery and Apple Peanut Butter Cups
|Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc.
|05/24/2022
|Garden Cut
|Apple Wedges and Celery Bites with Peanut Butter
|Garden Cut, LLC
|05/24/2022
|Fresh Seasons
|Power Packs
|TAHER, INC
|05/24/2022
|Multiple brand names
|Fresh Cut Fruit Snack Trays and Fruit Snack Cups
|Country Fresh
|05/23/2022
|Wilbur
|Multiple Chocolate Products
|Cargill
|05/21/2022
|Wawa
|Apple & Peanut Butter Dipper
|Wawa
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.