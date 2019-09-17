Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek gives video update on health

Alex Trebek delivered an update Tuesday on his battle with pancreatic cancer

(WKBN) – Alex Trebek, host of the game show Jeopardy!, delivered an update Tuesday on his battle with pancreatic cancer. (You can watch his message in the video posted with this report.)

Trebek said that the course of treating pancreatic cancer is not a “straight forward affair. There are always curves and unexpected events.”

After going through chemotherapy this past summer and unsuccessful immunotherapy, Trebek has learned that he has more chemotherapy treatments ahead.

“Hey, they worked well the first time, so we are expecting good results gain,” Trebek said. “Please keep me in your good thoughts and prayers. Believe me, it means a lot.”

Earlier this year, Trebek revealed that he was fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Season 36 of Jeopardy! premiered Monday, Sept. 9 here on WKBN.