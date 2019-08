(WKBN) – Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek has completed his chemotherapy treatments and is filming a new season of the show.

Filming resumed taping on July 22, with 40 shows for the 36th season already filmed.

Earlier this year, Trebek revealed that he was fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Trebek says he is now “on the mend.”

Season 36 of Jeopardy! premieres Monday, September 9 here on WKBN.