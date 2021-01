You can watch the last show on WKBN at 7:30 p.m. Friday

(WKBN) – The last episode of Jeopardy! with Alex Trebek is airing Friday night.

Trebek died in November following a battle with cancer.

There will be a special tribute at the end of Friday’s show.

You can watch the last show on WKBN at 7:30 p.m.

Next week, champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host.