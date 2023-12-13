(WJW) – Musician Jeffrey Foskett, who played with The Beach Boys over four decades, has died.

Foskett, 67, died on Monday. He had been diagnosed with anaplastic thyroid cancer, according to FOX News.

The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson wrote a tribute on Facebook.

“I’m so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed. Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew. He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel. I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since. I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.”

Foskett joined The Beach Boys in the 1980s and toured with the group or Brian Wilson until he was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2019, according to Variety.