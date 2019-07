This March 28, 2017 image provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York on Monday, July 8, 2019, to sex trafficking charges following his arrest over the weekend. Epstein will have to remain behind bars until his bail hearing on July 15. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

Epstein was taken to a New York hospital

NEW YORK, NY (WKBN) – National news media are reporting that Jeffery Epstein was found injured inside his New York City jail cell.

Epstein was found nearly unconscious and with wounds to his neck, a law enforcement source told the New York Post. He was taken to a local hospital.

The 66-year-old financier is charged with sexually assaulting several underage girls between 2002 and 2005.