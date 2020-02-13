Live Now
Japan reports first death from new virus, a woman in her 80s

National and World

Japan has confirmed 247 cases of the virus, including 218 from a cruise ship

Corona virus CDC

Credit: Centers for Disease Control

TOKYO (AP) – Japan’s health ministry says a woman infected with the new virus has died, becoming the country’s first confirmed fatality.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato says the victim is a woman in her 80s who had been treated at a hospital near Tokyo since early February after developing symptoms. Her infection was confirmed after her death.

Japan has confirmed 247 cases of the virus, including 218 from a cruise ship quarantined at the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, amid growing fears of the spreading virus.

