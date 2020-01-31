‘It’s like zombie land’: American college student stuck in China after disease outbreak

She said finding food in the massive city of Shanghai has gotten increasingly difficult

SHANGHAI, China (CNN Newsource) – “There’s 24 million people in Shanghai and I’m walking in the middle of the street,” said U.S. college student Jenna Davidson.

Davidson arrived in Shanghai a few weeks ago for the spring semester.

Global fears — and now a global health emergency — over the spreading coronavirus. The World Health Organization made that decision Thursday as the number of cases keeps rising and there’s growing evidence of person-to-person transmission outside China.

Those living in the epicenter of the outbreak remain mostly indoors, leaving the streets across Wuhan largely empty.

Public transportation has been shut down. City buses sit untouched. Only a few residents are spotted outside in Wuhan — eerie for a city 11 million people call home.

Major food chains are closed to customers, from Starbucks to KFC and McDonald’s.

A Walmart is open — and crowded, with shoppers wearing face masks buying up what’s left, leaving bare produce stands behind.

It’s a similar story in many cities across mainland China, including Shanghai, where Davidson is studying.

“We got here before the outbreak and it went south really quick,” she said.

She said finding food in the massive city has gotten increasingly difficult.

“They shut down our campus. We almost felt as though they didn’t realize we were still living on it because we didn’t even have hot water for a few days. And the cafeterias on campus are closed, so we started realizing, ‘Well, we need food’ and most stores within walking distance had been shut down or it’s like zombie land in there — everyone’s fighting for what’s left on the shelves.”

Davidson initially tried to stay positive. She even sent a photo to her dad, trying to reassure him.

“For a while, I wasn’t telling my dad everything but he was finding out on the news just how bad it was. So it’s been hard on him.”

She and her fellow classmates are now booked on flights to get out. Destination? Anywhere but here.

Davidson is headed to Africa, even though she doesn’t know anyone there.

“What’s most stressful is even though we’re leaving, I still don’t feel like we’re in the clear yet because what if we catch it in the taxi, or at the airport on the way home or on the plane? We still need to be very careful. It’s not over yet.”

Back in Wuhan, social media shows how some residents keep moving inside of their own homes, finding normalcy within the lockdown. But a look outside and you’re reminded that life here is anything but normal.