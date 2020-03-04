Is your vehicle under recall? Now is the time to check

Right now, millions of Americans are driving with safety recalls on their vehicles

You might be one of them, but do you know?

Pick any vehicle on the road and there’s a good chance there is a recall attached to it.

James Ownes is the acting administrator for the National Highway Traffic Administration. He said there were 881 recalls last year involving 38 million vehicles. So, knowing if your vehicle was one of those recalled is an important piece of information.

“Maybe there is a problem in a system where if you’re in a crash, for instance, maybe you’re not as protected as you should be,” Owens said. “Unfortunately, too many people don’t think about their recalls.”

Since this is Safety Recalls Week, now is a good time to check and see if there is a recall affecting your vehicle.

“You can get your recalls repaired for free, but you can’t get your recalls repaired if you don’t know about them,” Owens said.

To find out if your vehicle has a recall, got to nhtsa.gov/recalls. Type in your VIN (vehicle identification number) and see what comes up.

Keep in mind that recalls impact new vehicles, too.