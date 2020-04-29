Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ dies

FILE- In this May 17, 2017 file photo, Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan looks on during a press conference to promote his movie “Hindi Medium” in Ahmadabad, India. Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died. He was 54. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki, File)

NEW DELHI (AP) – Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s best-known exports to Hollywood, has died at age 54.

Khan played the police inspector in “Slumdog Millionaire” and the park executive Masrani in “Jurassic World.” He also appeared in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and the adventure fantasy “Life of Pi.”

Khan died Wednesday after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a colon infection.

Khan in 2018 was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer and underwent months of treatment in the United Kingdom.

