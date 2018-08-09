Interrogation tapes of Parkland, Fla. shooter released Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN, CNN, WPLG) - Authorities have released the interrogation tapes of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz.

He was interrogated for 12 hours after the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 students and staff members dead.

Video shows Cruz wearing a blue hospital gown as he is being questioned by Broward Sheriff’s Office detective John Curcio.

Cruz was evaluated by a doctor shortly before he was questioned for 12 hours.

Transcripts from the interrogation were released earlier this week that revealed Cruz told a detective that a demon in his head – “the evil side” – told him to burn, kill and destroy and that he thought about going to a park to kill people about a week before the shooting.

Cruz also said he listened to the voices because it was better than being alone by himself. He said he was lonely and had no friends.

Cruz said he began hearing the voices in 2005 when his father passed away, but it got worse when his mother passed away last year.

At some point while in the interrogation room, Cruz is seen pretending to shoot himself and punching himself in the face several times.

The investigator said he did not believe Cruz’s story that he was listening to demons and said he’s making up as an excuse for the shooting.

In the interrogation room, Cruz said he went fishing the day of the mass shooting and purposely cut himself on the arm with a knife.

Cruz also admitted to trying to commit suicide several times.

He said it was once by taking pills, another by drinking alcohol, thinking he could die from alcohol poisoning.

Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz is also seen towards the end of the interrogation, asking his brother what their deceased mother would think about the shooting, to which Cruz responded, “She would cry.”

The video was initially expected to be released Tuesday, but it was pushed back.

