Interest in homeschooling has ‘exploded’ amid pandemic

MISSION, Kan. (AP and WKBN STaff) – As parents nationwide prepare to help their children with more distance learning, a small but quickly growing number are deciding to take matters entirely into their own hands and begin homeschooling.

Some are worried their districts are unable to offer a strong virtual learning program. For others who may have been considering homeschooling, concerns for their family’s health amid the coronavirus and the on-again, off-again planning for in-person instruction are leading them to part ways with school systems.

Homeschooling applications are surging in states including Nebraska, where they are up 21%, and Vermont, where they are up 75%.

Parents who want to home school their children in Ohio must Provide 900 hours of instruction per year, notify the superintendent every year and provide an assessment of the student’s work.

