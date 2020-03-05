Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Coronavirus
Mr Food
Top Stories
Understanding fish posture to help with ice fishing success
Video
Top Stories
California declares State of Emergency in effort to control coronavirus
Top Stories
Error 404: Researchers show how slow internet is leaving rural students behind
Video
Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage
Warren police want help identifying suspect
Lawmakers approve emergency coronavirus response bill
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Text Alerts
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Community
Mahoning Valley Lenten fish fry schedule
Easter egg hunts and events
Hidden History
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Interactive Map: 2020 Nashville Tornado Outbreak damage
National and World
Posted:
Mar 5, 2020 / 08:14 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 5, 2020 / 08:14 AM EST
Donelson tornado damage (Photo: WKRN)
Trending on WKBN.com
Passenger killed in Bazetta Twp. crash
Boardman police arrest 3 on drug charges, including woman accused of theft last year
Live Stream
Warren police want help identifying suspect
Weather