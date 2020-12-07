Instead of issuing speeding ticket, deputy helps mother buy diapers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A typical day on the job for Washington County’s K9 Handler Deputy Dale includes traffic duty, searches with dogs, and patrolling the streets. But he says this past Halloween featured a traffic stop he will never forget.

“I encountered a woman speeding. I pulled her over and talked with her for a minute to see why she was speeding,” said Dale. “I asked her where she was heading to. She told me she was getting diapers for her twin nieces.”

Jeanette Porter was not going to the store to get the diapers; she was on her way to the food pantry. Porter says she was in a hurry because the pantry was giving them out for free.

Deputy Dale says instead of giving her a traffic ticket, he wanted to help her out. “I just got to thinking she didn’t seem like she could afford a traffic ticket, so I didn’t think she could afford diapers either,” he said.

“Well, I was speeding and I deserved the ticket. I thought to myself, ‘It is what it is,’” said Porter.

She says she was completely caught off guard when he asked, “Why don’t you follow me to the dollar store and why don’t I buy the babies some diapers?”

“Deputy Dale showed me so much compassion. Not only did he not give me a speeding ticket — which I definitely deserved — but he spent his own money to buy diapers and wipes for my nieces,” said Porter.

Deputy Dale says this isn’t the first time he has helped others out in need.

“I guess I’m a soft cop, I like to help people out,” he joked. “I’ll help her or anybody. I’m not rich, I live like just about everybody else, but I like to help people out.”

Jeanette had a message for Deputy Dale, too.

“Thank you Deputy Dale for being so nice, generous, and compassionate. This act of kindness shocked me I couldn’t believe that a cop would go above and beyond for my family.”