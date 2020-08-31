Indiana lawmaker proposes bill to make arrested rioters ineligible for unemployment benefits

The "Support Peaceful Protest Act" was introduced by Representative Jim Banks on Friday

(WKBN) – A lawmaker from Indiana proposed a bill last week that would take away unemployment benefits for arrested rioters during the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Support Peaceful Protest Act” was introduced by Representative Jim Banks on Friday.

Under the bill, anyone convicted of federal offenses during protests, such as acts of violence, looting or vandalism, would have to pay the cost for federal policing determined by the court.

It would also make them ineligible for federal unemployment benefits under the CARES ACT.

“Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities, disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting and vandalism in their wake. They turned Milwaukee, Seattle and Portland into warzones, and now they’re moving to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Who knows which community is next,” Banks said. “Due to enhanced federal benefits, taxpayers are giving wages to jobless rioters that are destroying our communities. We need to cut them off from their funding and make them feel the full financial consequences of their actions.”

To read the draft of the proposed bill, click here.

