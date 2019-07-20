In border city, asylum seekers forced to wait band together

In this July 2, 2019 photo provided by Jesse Tellera, asylum seeker Claudio Aviles sits by a posted list of migrants who are in San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico, waiting to seek asylum in the United States. Aviles, of Guerrero, Mexico, has since made it to the U.S. with his wife and young children. Thousands of asylum seekers are waiting on the Mexican side of the border to ask for asylum in the U.S., which has severely restricted the number of people it allows in each day. (Jesse Tellera via AP)

A Trump administration policy means they don't get an interview with an asylum officer for months

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico (AP) – Thousands of asylum seekers are waiting for months in Mexico before they can start seeking protections in the United States.

In San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico, south of San Luis, Arizona, over 950 people are on a waitlist to claim asylum. They’ve banded together to ensure everyone has a fair shot.

They take shifts monitoring a table along the border. They collect money to pay for water and snacks for those on watch and pass the day chatting.

A Trump administration policy forcing people to wait in Mexico means they don’t get an interview with an asylum officer for months.

Their fate is uncertain after the administration this week said it was banning migrants from seeking asylum if they pass through another country first.

