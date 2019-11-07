Improperly stored fish at center of salmon recall

The recall surrounds the storage conditions for the fish

(WKBN) – Concern over how some salmon products are being stored is prompting a recall.

Mill Stream Corporation of Maine is voluntarily recalling ten lots of Cold Smoked Salmon because it could be contaminated with a bacteria called Clostridium botulinum.

Testing shows the product’s water phase salt fell below 3.5 percent, in which case it must be frozen. The product labeling says the fish can be stored refrigerated at or below 38 degrees.

Salmon stored in the refrigerator after thawing has the potential to be contaminated with the bacteria, which can cause botulism. Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. It can also cause the following symptoms:

Weakness

Dizziness

Double vision

Trouble speaking or swallowing

Trouble breathing

Abdominal distension and constipation

The recalled product was sold between March 6, 2019 and September 17, 2019 in vacuum-sealed packages in the following sizes: whole salmon side, 2 lb., 1 lb., 8 oz., and 4 oz. The affected product is marked with the following lot numbers marked on the back of the packages: 7049, 7050, 7051, 7052, 7054, 7056, 7058, 7060, 7062, 7066.

The smoked salmon products were sold and distributed in ME, MA, VT, RI, NY, CT, PA, NJ, OH, UT, IA, TN, MN, CO, FL, AZ, WI, WA, GA, IL, VA, MI, TX. The products sold were through retail, wholesale and online orders.

Consumers are advised to keep the fish frozen until ready to eat. If you have a product that is refrigerated, dispose of it immediately, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 207-266-0621 Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST.

No illnesses have been reported.