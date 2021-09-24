‘I’m sorry’: Family friend says parents of TN grocery store shooter requests prayers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roughly 15 people gathered to pray at a home on Napa Point East in Antioch Friday afternoon, shortly after authorities identified the Memphis area grocery store shooter as 29-year-old Uk Thang.

A family friend who didn’t share his name with News 2 explained Thang’s mother and father, who don’t speak English, are confused by the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting but are also sorry for what happened.

“The situation we have, it’s scary…and very [upsetting].”

The family is working with authorities as best they can. Even still, the friend explained, Thang’s father is hurting. “The son, you know has passed away. So yeah, he’s upset.”

The friend doesn’t know the shooter but said Thang’s father has a request to the community as he tries to come to grips with the situation. “Please, pray for our family.”

In the meantime, the friend said he’s praying for Thang’s soul as well. “I’m sorry for this family, and personally I’m praying for him because I am a believer.”

News 2 confirmed the FBI did visit the home following the mass shooting at the Collierville Kroger that left 13 injured and two dead – including the shooter.