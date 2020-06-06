‘I’m so sorry, all I want is a hug’: 12-year-old accused of leading Oklahoma police on wild chase

Officers were shocked to see it was a young boy who led them on a chase that got up to 90 mph

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A 12-year-old boy in Oklahoma faces charges after officers say he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

At about 1 a.m. Thursday, an Edmond resident called police saying his car had been stolen.

Around 20 minutes later, he spotted his car going southbound on Broadway.

The driver sped away from police and, at times, reached 90 mph.

“There was a passenger who exited the vehicle at one point and the chase continued,” said Emily Ward, with the Edmond Police Department.

The driver lost control, hitting a building and light pole.

The next moments were even more shocking when police discovered the driver was actually a 12-year-old boy.

“He was very apologetic and was saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry, all I want is a hug. Can I have a hug?’ Our officers gave him a hug and then transferred him to OU,” Ward said.

The 12-year-old faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding police, possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

The crash damaged two businesses in downtown Edmond.

Employees and owners of Evans & Davis Attorneys and Window Cover Designs are now cleaning up and working on repairs.

“It was actually maybe a little worse than what I thought, really,” said Mike Morris, owner of Window Cover Designs.

Luckily, no one was seriously hurt.

“Just thankful that they’re not hurt and that everything’s OK. I mean, we can put the building back together, of course. Just glad they’re alright,” said Shelby Hays, with Evans & Davis.

The owner of the car told police the keys were inside of the vehicle at an apartment complex when it was stolen.

Police say the boy is not currently in custody because he is a nonviolent offender and because of the COVID-19 risk.