‘I’m feeling great’: Alex Trebek gives health update on cancer treatments

(WJW) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek gave a brief update on his health and a preview for some special episodes coming up later this month.

Trebek, 79, announced his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer in March of 2019.

In a video message this week, he said he’s been at home recording show openings for some special episodes coming up in July. They’ll include favorite episodes like Trebek‘s very first as “Jeopardy!” host.

He went on to give his health update.

“I’m doing well,” he said. “I’ve been continuing my treatment. It is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”

He said during his break he’s written a book that will come out on July 21.

Trebek ended by saying: “My wish for all of you: stay safe.”

The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer is only 18 percent. In early March of this year, Trebek announced his first year of survival.

He said his doctor is optimistic he will make it to year two.

“You know my oncologist tried to cheer me up the other day,” Trebek said at that time. “He said, Alex, even though the two-year survival rate is only 7%, he was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival.”