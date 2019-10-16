Illinois police chief defends shooting of pit bull

An Illinois woman is upset with the way her dog was handled by a police officer

Her pit bull was shot last week by a police officer.

The canine is recovering, but Jessica Smith said her dog didn’t deserve to be treated that way.

Smith says there is a stigma that comes with owning a pit bull, and she thinks that is why her dog was shot.

“It went under the jaw and came out through the neck. It barely just missed his jaw, Smith said.

Her dog is recovering after being shot by a Kewanee police officer after the dog is seen on the officer’s body camera aggressively moving toward him.

“I don’t raise my dogs to be angry, but I do raise them to protect my home and my property,” Smith said.

Smith said when she left home that day, her dog was inside and she doesn’t know how it go out.

“When a dog is running at large, and it goes beyond where it is supposed to be that becomes a public safety issue,” said Chief Troy Ainley, Kewanee Police Department.

Ainley says the dog was closer “than one would think” and that when it stepped onto the street was cause for the officer to draw a weapon.

Smith said the officer’s tone made her dog more aggressive.

“That definitely was an aggressive manner that I`m sure caprice did not like,” Smith said.

Chief Ainley said his officer’s tone was appropriate.

“It’s easy for people to say I would’ve done this or I would’ve done that but until you’re standing there and that dog is coming towards you all that kind of stuff is out the window, and you do what you do to protect yourself.”

The Kewanee Police Department posted a statement about the shooting on their Facebook page: