Illinois packing company recalls 62,000 pounds of beef

NORTH AURORA, Ill. (WKBN) - A large beef packaging company in Illinois is recalling over 62,000 pounds of beef because of possible E. coli contamination.

The meat was packaged on April 19, 2019, and distributed nationwide.

Look for the establishment number "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection. View product codes here. View product list here.

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered during random sampling. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reaction to the recalled beef.

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps.