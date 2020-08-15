If you haven’t received your $500-per-child stimulus check, the IRS has good news

The IRS anticipates the payments to be issued by mid-October

WASHINGTON – The Internal Revenue Service announced Friday that the deadline to claim a $500-per-child stimulus payment as authorized by the CARES Act has been extended.

The IRS is encouraging eligible recipients to use the IRS.gov Non-Filers tool starting August 15 through September 30 to receive the supplemental $500 payments.

Many Social Security recipients and people on pensions may not have received the child credit because their income didn’t reach the threshold that would require them to file taxes, CNN reports. While they would have received the $1,200 stimulus check automatically, it’s possible that they missed the May 5 deadline for non-filers to apply.

Eligible recipients include people with qualifying children who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits and Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019, according to the IRS website.

Applicants who received the $1,200 stimulus payment by direct deposit will receive the $500 payment the same way, while others will be sent a check.

The IRS anticipates the payments to be issued by mid-October.

“Given the extremely high demand for EIP assistance, we have continued to prioritize and increase resource allocations to eligible individuals, including those who may be waiting on some portion of their payment,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “To help with this, we are allocating additional IRS resources to ensure eligible recipients receive their full payments during this challenging time.”

Anyone who misses the Sept. 30 deadline won’t be receive the money until next year in the form of a federal income tax credit.

Eligible recipients can check the status of their payments using the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov.

