(WKBN) — Summer vacations often mean trips to the beach, but they can also mean that danger to swimmers is lurking just beneath the surface.

One Florida county has seen two deaths in the last three days due to drowning from rip currents. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that former college and NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett died in a drowning accident at a beach.

According to the National Weather Service, about 60 people have died so far in 2023 in surf zones. Many of the fatalities have been caused by rip currents, which are narrow channels of powerful, fast-moving water that stream along the coastline. These currents act like a treadmill, moving at a rate of about 1 to 2 feet per second — which is faster than an Olympic swimmer. They’re typically strongest about 1 foot from the bottom of the body of water.

Many fatalities occur when a current sweeps up a swimmer and carries them down the shoreline, causing them to panic. Even the best of swimmers may try to counter the current by swimming straight back to shore. This can put them at risk of drowning when they become too tired to stay above water. However, rip currents do not sweep swimmers under the water.

Rips currents aren’t solely limited to the ocean coastlines, either. They can be found along the shores of the Great Lakes as well.

Should you find yourself caught in a dangerous current, the NWS suggests the following:

Stay calm and relaxed.

Don’t try to swim directly to shore; instead, swim at an angle along the shoreline until you’re out of the current’s pull.

If you don’t think you can reach the shore, relax, face the land and call for help.

Some other tips for avoiding a needless accident include:

Checking water conditions before going into the water.

Only swimming at beaches with lifeguards.

Taking a swimming buddy along, should someone need to call for help.

The NWS suggests trusting your gut when it comes to dangerous waters: “If in doubt, don’t go out.”