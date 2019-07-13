ICE raids planned to catch undocumented immigrants across US this weekend

President Trump says they're targeting criminals, but Democrats argue it's families that will be affected

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The president says ICE raids are coming this weekend and now communities across the country are getting ready. But Congressional Democrats and community activists say they are also getting ready to fight the president’s plans.

President Trump came out swinging Friday, ahead of this weekend’s expected round-up of undocumented immigrants.

“It starts on Sunday. They’re going to take people out and bring them back to their countries,” he said.

Democrats on the Congressional Hispanic Caucus hit back just as hard.

“This is an attempt to intimidate immigrant and Latino communities across the country,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro (D – Texas).

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are reportedly targeting thousands of immigrants who are the subject of deportation orders.

On Friday, protests and demonstrations began in several cities.

“Whether the raids happen or not, it’s the amount of fear in our communities,” said Michelle LaRue, with CASA.

She says fear is driving groups like hers to set up “Know Your Rights” workshops.

LaRue says it’s their job to help immigrant communities understand what authorities can and can’t do.

“Really spreading the word, staying vigilant and making sure everyone does know their rights.”

In June, the president called off similar raids in ten cities at the request of Democrats.

“These are honest, hardworking people who are immigrants. Many of them have U.S. citizen children. Those parents will now be separated from those kids,” Castro said.

Trump says the raids will focus on the bad guys, like MS-13 gang members.

“We’re focused on criminals as much as we can.”

Democrats, however, say it’s families — not criminals — who the raids will hurt the most.