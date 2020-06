"Lord of Rings" and "Alien" star Sir Ian Holm had died

National media is reporting the actor died peacefully in the hospital with his family and care giver nearby.

Holm suffered from Parkinson’s Disease.

Holm’s famous roles includes those in “Chariots of Fire,” “Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “Hobbit” films.