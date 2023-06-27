(WKBN) — You’re invited to join a network of community scientists around the country by observing your own backyard and helping scientists map fireflies. Mass Audubon is tracking the fate of fireflies and invites anyone in North America to take part.

The Massachusetts Audubon Society, commonly known as Mass Audubon, is an organization that focuses on land protection and wildlife conservation, with the additional goal of connecting people to nature. The group offers both members and nonmembers access to educational programs and events that help connect them to nature.

Through the project Firefly Watch, the organization hopes to learn about the geographic distribution of fireflies and what environmental factors impact their abundance.

Also known as lightning bugs, fireflies are neither bugs nor flies — they are actually beetles that light up using a chemical reaction in their lower abdomen.

All fireflies belong to the same beetle family, although the groups have different ways of attracting mates. Some fireflies make quick flashes while others give long-lasting glows, and some use invisible chemical signals.

To participate in the program, all you need to do is spend at least 10 minutes once a week during firefly season observing fireflies in one location, such as your backyard or a nearby field.

The study says a location site should be fairly small and cohesive to provide the most accurate results. It should be no larger than the area you can see easily while standing in one spot. A backyard that includes shrubs and trees can be considered one habitat, but a pasture bordering that yard would be considered a different habitat.

Participants are asked to count the number of flashing fireflies they see over the course of 10 minutes in three 10-second periods, as well as the number of flashing patterns.

Even if you do not see any firefly flashes in your location, the organization says it is still important to record those findings.

“It may be that you don’t have any species of fireflies active early in the summer, but other fireflies will emerge later in the season,” Mass Audubon stated.

By looking at the data from the habitat sheets for areas with no fireflies, researchers might be able to begin to understand some of the important factors. That is why reporting no fireflies is just as useful as reporting many fireflies.

An interactive map for 2023 is available detailing reported sightings by other program participants this year — maps and data dating back to 2008 are also available.

For more information or to participate in Firefly Watch, visit Mass Audubon’s website.