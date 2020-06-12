‘I killed my dad’: I-TEAM obtains copy of chilling confession found in diary of convicted killer

Police arrested Brown at a nearby motel and while being interviewed, they say he admitted to shooting and killing his father the month before

*Watch our previous report on the case in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man could now spend life in prison for killing his father in Cleveland, and the FOX 8 I-TEAM has obtained a copy of a chilling confession investigators say they found in his diary at the crime scene.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors say Devontey Brown, 22, was sentenced Thursday with his first chance at parole after 18 years.

“Maybe writing helps my depression. I killed my dad on June 18th. I’ve only told one other friend and after 3 weeks its started to get to me,” Brown wrote in the diary.

Courtesy of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office

“To gain access to his father’s money, this individual killed him, covered his body with chemicals, and buried his body in the backyard of their home.” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “He earned every day of this life sentence.”

The case came to light in July of 2018. Deputies answered a domestic violence call involving Brown and his mother in Ypsilanti, Michigan. They arrested Brown at a nearby motel and while being interviewed, they say he admitted to shooting and killing his father the month before.

Cleveland Police went to the victim’s home on East 147th Street near Ross Avenue and there they found the decomposed body.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say they built the criminal case with “DNA evidence collected from a glove, various articles of clothing, and a diary page confession linked Brown to the crime.”

The diary page also said, “Being around people doesn’t help. Failed at buying drugs and ran out of prescription drugs.”

Read more investigative stories from the I-TEAM, here.