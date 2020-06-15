Husband of CEO who confronted man writing ‘Black Lives Matter’ on own home fired from job

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The husband of a cosmetics CEO who received widespread backlash after she was caught on camera confronting a man and threatening to call the cops because he stenciled “Black Lives Matter” on his own property was fired from his job Monday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Raymond James wealth management firm said Robert Larkin was no longer an employee.

“Raymond James has zero tolerance for racism and discrimination of any kind,” the company said in its post. “An inclusive workplace is fundamental to our culture, one in which people are free to bring their whole selves to their careers, and we expect our associates to conduct themselves appropriately inside and outside the workplace.”

“After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed by Raymond James.”

Larkin’s firing comes a day after his wife, LaFace Cosmetics CEO Lisa Alexander, issued a public apology for calling the police on James Juanillo.

“I want to apologize directly to Mr. Juanillo. There are not enough words to describe how truly sorry I am for being disrespectful to him last Tuesday when I made the decision to question him about what he was doing in front of his home,” she wrote. “I should have minded my own business. The last 48 hours has taught me that my actions were those of someone who is not aware of the damage caused by being ignorant and naive to racial inequalities.”

“When I watch the video I am shocked and sad that I behaved the way I did,” she continued “It was disrespectful to Mr. Juanillo and I am deeply sorry for that. I did not realize at the time that my actions were racist and have learned a painful lesson. I am taking a hard look at the meaning behind white privilege and am committed to growing from this experience.”

Since the viral encounter, LaFace Skincare’s website has been taken down, and makeup distribution service Birchbox announced it had officially cut ties with LaFace.