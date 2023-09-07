TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Lee is expected to become a major hurricane by Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and will continue that direction through Friday. The storm is located about 965 miles east of the Northern Leeward Islands.

The NHC said the storm’s winds are near 80 mph, with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Rapid intensification is expected to begin later Thursday, the NHC said.

“While Hurricane Lee’s strength remained unchanged overnight, it is expected to start intensifying today. It could be a major hurricane as soon as tomorrow,” said WFLA meteorologist Leigh Spann. “The short-term forecast takes the system north of the Caribbean Islands, but the critical turn to the north is still days away. Until it makes that turn to the north, anyone along the east coast of the US should stay aware.”

The NHC said swells generated by Lee are expected to reach portions of the Lesser Antilles on Friday and reach the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Bahamas, and Bermuda this weekend.

The swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.