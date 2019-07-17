Huggies now featuring dads on diaper packaging

(CNN) – Diapers are a dad thing, not just a mom thing.
Huggies has finally caught on to that.
For the first time, the company is featuring dads front and center with babies in advertisements and packaging.
It’s quite a shift for the company that once got criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.
There are seven different box designs in the new premium diaper line — three with men and babies and four with women and babies.
The new diapers tout plant-based ingredients, leak protection and “ultimate softness.”
You’ll notice something else different about these boxes — they’re black.
Huggies said it’s to make the diapers feel like a premium product.
The diapers started rolling out to stores this month.