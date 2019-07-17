Huggies now featuring dads on diaper packaging

It's a shift for the company that once got criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids

by: CNN Newsource

For the first time, Huggies is featuring dads front and center with babies in advertisements and packaging.

(CNN) – Diapers are a dad thing, not just a mom thing.

Huggies has finally caught on to that.

It’s quite a shift for the company that once got criticism for ads that portrayed fathers as disconnected from their kids.

There are seven different box designs in the new premium diaper line — three with men and babies and four with women and babies.

The new diapers tout plant-based ingredients, leak protection and “ultimate softness.”

You’ll notice something else different about these boxes — they’re black.

Huggies said it’s to make the diapers feel like a premium product.

The diapers started rolling out to stores this month.

