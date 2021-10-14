Howie Mandel ‘home and doing better’ after being rushed to hospital

TV Personality Howie Mandel attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 11 Live Show at Dolby Theatre on August 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (WJW)– “America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel says he’s home and doing better after being rushed to the hospital on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, the comedian suddenly passed out while at a Los Angeles-area Starbucks with his wife and friends.

In a Tweet Wednesday night, Mandel said he was dehydrated and had low blood pressure. He thanked all of the doctors and nurses who took care of him at the hospital.

He also thanked fans who reached out to him.

Mandel was the longtime host of “Deal or No Deal” and has been a judge on “AGT” since 2010.

