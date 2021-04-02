How your second pandemic Easter will look different than the first

A new survey compared the differences in what people are planning this year and what they did last year

HOUSTON (CW39) Your second Easter during the pandemic is coming Sunday and even though COVID-19 is still here . . . you may be wondering just how MUCH it’s going to affect things this year.

A new survey compared the differences in what people are planning this year and what they did last year.

Here are your results . . .

1. 55% of people will stay home to celebrate Easter this year, versus 68% last year.

2. Americans are 23% more likely to celebrate with friends and family this year than last year.

3. 18% of people will go to church this year, versus 10% who went last year.

4. And 7% went to a restaurant last year . . . 7% will go to a restaurant this year.

The survey also found 64% of people say the pandemic won’t affect how much money they’ll be spending on Easter this year.