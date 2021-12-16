(WKBN)- A shortage of cream cheese could have cheesecake fans saying “bah, humbug!” this Christmas.



Kraft is paying 18,000 customers $20 each if they’re willing to have something other than cheesecake for dessert this year.

The company behind Philadelphia Cream Cheese says it wants to make sure there’s enough cream cheese for bagels, cheesecakes and everything in between.



To qualify for the twenty dollars, you have to submit a receipt for a dessert or ingredient online dated between December 17- December 24.

You can find the link to apply here.