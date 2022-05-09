(WKBN) – As National Pet Week wraps up, the American Veterinary Medical Association put together some tips to make sure your pet is living its best life.
National Pet Week takes place the first week of May. It was established in 1981 to bring awareness about responsible pet ownership.
Giving your furry friends a lot of love and kindness is the biggest thing, but there are other factors that impact their lives. The AVMA offers these tips:
- Choose well and commit for life: Select the pet that’s right for your family’s lifestyle and make a commitment to that pet for its life. AVMA’s resources on selecting a pet for your family.
- Socialize now. Socialization is the process of preparing a dog or cat to enjoy interactions and be comfortable with other animals, people, places and activities. Ideally, socialization should begin during the “sensitive period” which is between three and 14 weeks of age for puppies, and three and nine weeks of age for kittens. View AVMA’s resources on socializing dogs and cats, as well as a video on socializing pets.
- Nutrition and exercise matter. With more than half of dogs and cats in the United States considered overweight or obese, and humans plagued by this issue as well, the AVMA encourages pets and their owners to get regular exercise— together. This not only improves cardiovascular health, maintains a healthy weight, and supports good mental health for both owner and pet, but it strengthens the human-animal bond. For tips on walking, running, or starting another exercise program with your pet, visit avma.org/Walkin.
- See your veterinarian. Many pet owners do not take their pets to the veterinarian unless they are visibly sick or injured. Pets often hide signs of illness. Regular check-ups are vital to catching health problems early. Not only can early treatment mean better health for your pet, it can also save you money. View AVMA’s money tips for caring pet owners.
- Travel with care. Traveling with pets requires advance planning and coordination to keep everybody safe. Whether you’re taking a short car trip or flying to another state or country, getting your pet safely to your destination requires special planning and precautions. These range from proper restraints during travel to veterinary exams and travel certificates. Plan ahead, and know exactly what’s needed when you travel with pets of different species. View AVMA’s pets in vehicles resources, and see AVMA’s new National Pet Week video on safe pet travel.
- Be prepared for emergencies. Include your pets in your family’s emergency plan. The AVMA offers a step-by-step guide to assembling emergency kits and plans for a variety of pets and animals.
- Plan for your pet’s care. Thanks to better care, pets are living longer now than they ever have before – but as pets get older, they need extra care and attention. Regular veterinary examinations can detect problems in older pets before they become advanced or life-threatening, and improve the chances of a longer and healthier life for your pet. Visit the AVMA’s special page for senior pets to find out what is ‘normal’ and what may signal a reason for concern about an aging pet. Contrary to popular belief, dogs do not age at a rate of seven human years for each year in dog years.