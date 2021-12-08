(WKBN) – With the rise in online activity this season, identity thieves have increased opportunities to steal your personal data. AAA East Central is offering steps to take to protect yourself this season.

Dan Flynn, managing director of branch operations at AAA East Central, said identity theft is one of the fastest-growing crimes.

“Shopping online can increase your chances of having your information stolen. Shoppers should monitor their credit reports and sign up for credit monitoring services, like the ProtectMyID® program offered to AAA members,” Flynn said.

To prevent theft of your credit card or other personal information over the holiday, AAA East Central also recommends: