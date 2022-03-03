(WKBN)- March is National Nutrition Month, an annual campaign by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

It helps people learn about healthy eating habits.

National nutrition month is all about eating healthy. This year, it is broadening everyone’s food horizons.

The theme for this national nutrition month is Celebrate a World of Flavors. It’s showing off foods from all different cultures and how they can help nourish our bodies. For dieticians, it’s helping them respect cultural behaviors when it comes to nutrition.

“I can’t have every patient in my office and give them a cookie cutter diet because obviously we do have different flavors, so we have to be very, very mindful of those cultural habits and preferences,” said SRMC Bariatric Coordinator Kentel Christoff R.D.

Christoff says culture and nutrition go hand in hand making it important to consider all cultural factors when educating someone about their diet.

There are lots of ways to to take part in National Nutrition Month. Many of them can be done right in your kitchen.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends eating a variety of nutritious foods. Planning out meals and snacks. And even seeing a registered dietician nutritionist who can give you personalized nutrition information. With this month’s theme, it’s also a good way to expand your diet.

“It’s such a great opportunity for people to do a little bit of research, maybe try something they’ve never tried before. look up some recipes, you know, I know Tiktok has so many people with great recipes from their culture,” Christoff said.

Christoff recommends trying a new food from a different culture each week. She also said that it’s important to talk to a dietician who can help bridge the gap between your nutrition and culture.