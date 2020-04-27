Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Closings and delays
There are currently 22 active closings. Click for more details.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden

National and World

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday

by: , CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, calling the former vice president “a leader who is the personification of hope and courage.”

Pelosi noted Biden’s work on the Affordable Care Act and the 2009 Recovery Act during the financial crisis.

The California Democrat did not announce her support for a candidate during the primaries, but called for unity among the Democratic Party as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders started to surge in the polls. Sanders has since dropped out of the race, leaving Biden as the party’s presumptive nominee.

Pelosi’s endorsement follows one made by former President Barrack Obama earlier this month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com