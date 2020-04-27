House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Biden

(CNN) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, calling the former vice president “a leader who is the personification of hope and courage.”

Pelosi noted Biden’s work on the Affordable Care Act and the 2009 Recovery Act during the financial crisis.

The California Democrat did not announce her support for a candidate during the primaries, but called for unity among the Democratic Party as Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders started to surge in the polls. Sanders has since dropped out of the race, leaving Biden as the party’s presumptive nominee.

Pelosi’s endorsement follows one made by former President Barrack Obama earlier this month.