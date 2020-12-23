House Democrats suggest Christmas Eve bill to approve $2,000 COVID-19 direct relief checks

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of Calif., speaks during her weekly briefing, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has suggested a plan of action to amend the COVID-19 relief bill based on President Donald Trump’s request for larger stimulus checks for Americans.

On Wednesday morning, Pelosi sent a letter to Democratic colleagues explaining how they could amend the bill to increase direct payments from $600 to $2,000 per person.Pres. Trump asks Congress to amend COVID-19 relief bill, wants bigger stimulus checks

“Democrats would go to the Floor and ask for Unanimous Consent to bring up a standalone bill to increase the payments. To do so requires the agreement of the Republican Leader. This agreement is necessary in the House and in the Senate,” Pelosi wrote.

She continued: “If the President truly wants to join us in $2,000 payments, he should call upon Leader McCarthy to agree to our Unanimous Consent request.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent this letter to her Democratic colleagues on Dec. 23, 2020.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday that “Republicans have fought to provide Americans the support they need during these challenging times, but Nancy Pelosi waited until the final hour to work with Republicans and President Trump to develop common sense solutions that could have become law months ago.”

Republicans have been reluctant to spend more on pandemic relief and only agreed to the big year-end package as time dwindled for a final deal.

Pelosi also tweeted on Wednesday: “Mr. President, sign the bill to keep government open! Urge McConnell and McCarthy to agree with the Democratic unanimous consent request for $2,000 direct payments! This can be done by noon on Christmas Eve!”

The COVID-19 relief bill is part of a larger package that will fund the U.S. government, and Trump criticized it as containing “wasteful and unnecessary items,” including foreign aid.

“Send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. And maybe that administration will be me,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday.