NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A manager at the Hilton Hotel in downtown Nashville has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault after he reportedly entered a guest’s room and sucked on his toes.

According to Metro police, 52-year-old David Neal was the night manager at downtown Nashville’s Hilton Hotel, located in the 100 block of 4th Avenue South.

Police said Neal allegedly made a key card and used it to enter the guest’s room on March 30 at around 5 a.m. The guest told police he woke up and found Neal sucking on his toes. He immediately confronted Neal and recognized him as the person who had come into his room the day before with another employee to address an issue the guest was having with his TV, according to investigators.

Officers arrived at the hotel and spoke with Neal who admitted to entering the guest’s room but said he did so after he allegedly smelled smoke and wanted to check on the victim. However, police said Neal did not report the smell of smoke to security, nor were there any other reports about a smell of smoke in the hotel.

The room key was not recovered and investigators said Neal claimed he threw the key away.

Neal was arrested Friday at his home in Lebanon and is jailed on a $27,000 bond.