Hotel booking website offering chance to live ‘under a rock’ through Election Day

You can win a chance to hide away in a cave hotel from November 2 to 7

(WKBN) – Is the upcoming election too much for you to handle? Do you wish you could just hide under a rock until it’s all over? Hotels.com says it has the solution.

From November 2 through 7, you can hide away in a cave hotel.

After casting your ballot by mail, absentee or early voting, you can get five nights in the New Mexico cave for a price of just $5 a night — that’s $25 for the entire stay!

The three-and-a-half-star bed and breakfast is located 50 feet below ground. It has a kitchen, TV and soundproof rooms.

The property is available on a first come, first served basis.

You can enter to win starting Friday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.

