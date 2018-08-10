Hostess recalls Cookies ‘n Crème brownies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) -- Hostess has voluntarily recalled one of its sweet treats after failing to list egg as an ingredient.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Hostess has recalled Cookies ‘n Crème brownies because the “contain” statement on the packaging does not include eggs as an ingredient.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hostess has voluntarily recalled the brownies.

The brands being recalled include the following:

Cookies 'n Crème Brownies MP FSH 20888109113579 F052123000

F061123000

F071623000

F072323000 Cookies 'n Crème Brownies MP FZN 30888109213573 F052123000 Cookies 'n Crème Brownies SS FSH 20888109012025 F052123000

F061123000

F071623000

F072323000 Cookies 'n Crème Brownies SS FZN 30888109022021 F052123000

F071623000

No other brands of Hostess brownies are affected.

Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit hostesscakes.com.