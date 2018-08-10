Hostess recalls Cookies ‘n Crème brownies
KANSAS CITY, MO (WCMH) -- Hostess has voluntarily recalled one of its sweet treats after failing to list egg as an ingredient.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Hostess has recalled Cookies ‘n Crème brownies because the “contain” statement on the packaging does not include eggs as an ingredient.
Out of an abundance of caution, Hostess has voluntarily recalled the brownies.
The brands being recalled include the following:
|Cookies 'n Crème Brownies MP FSH
|20888109113579
|F052123000
F061123000
F071623000
F072323000
|Cookies 'n Crème Brownies MP FZN
|30888109213573
|F052123000
|Cookies 'n Crème Brownies SS FSH
|20888109012025
|F052123000
F061123000
F071623000
F072323000
|Cookies 'n Crème Brownies SS FZN
|30888109022021
|F052123000
F071623000
No other brands of Hostess brownies are affected.
Consumers with questions may contact 1-800-483-7253 and also visit hostesscakes.com.