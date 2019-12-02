Hostage killed, 3 officers shot at Michigan home

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three police officers were shot while responding Sunday night to a home invasion where a hostage was killed. The suspect is in custody.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said that multiple 911 calls came into dispatch around 10:30 a.m. reporting an intruder inside of a home in on Proctor Avenue near King High way in Comstock Township, east of Kalamazoo.

As police were headed to the scene, they talked to both the suspect and the family inside the home.

When officers arrived at the home, they heard a gunshot inside. As officers moved in, three of them were shot.

“There (are) no serious injuries to any of the officers,” Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller said early Monday morning. “All three officers have either been released (from the hospital) or will be released in the morning.”

One of the injured officers was Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Officer Caleb Jones, that agency said, who has been with KDPS three years. Authorities told News 8 that another of the officers works for Michigan State Police. It’s still unclear what agency the third officer works for.

Police said the suspect, who shot and killed the homeowner, tried to leave the scene but was captured and taken into custody.

“The officers involved appear to have fired no shots,” Fuller said. “All the shots that were fired are from the suspect alone — not the homeowner or the police officers.”

Fuller would not comment on whether the suspect and victim knew each other, though MSP said no connection had been established as of early Monday morning.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. where Fuller said more information would be released.