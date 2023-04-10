(WKBN) – The Justice Department and a Florida-based Hooters reached a settlement over how the franchise handled the hiring of a woman.

The case surrounds a worker, a non-U.S. citizen, who complained when the restaurant refused to accept her valid documentation proving her permission to work in the U.S. Hooters of Destin asked for more documentation that the worker could not provide because of her immigration status, even though she had permission to work in the U.S., according to the Department of Justice.

The Immigration and Nationality Act prohibits employers from asking for specific documents or more documents than necessary because of a worker’s citizenship, immigration status or national origin.

“While employers are legally obligated to verify every new hire’s permission to work in the United States, they cannot discriminate based on the employee’s citizenship status or national origin in the process,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to vigorously combat unlawful discrimination in the workplace and dismantle unnecessary obstacles to work.”

Hooters has to pay a civil penalty to the United States, provide backpay to the worker and train staff on the INA’s discrimination provision and will be monitored for three years.