Honda, GM partnership to utilize Lordstown-built batteries

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan said it "further cements the Mahoning Valley as a leader in electric car innovation"

(WKBN) – Honda and General Motors plan to develop two new electric vehicles using batteries built at GM’s new battery plant in Lordstown.

The venture was announced earlier this week.

The vehicles will be designed by Honda and will be manufactured at GM plants in North America.

Sales are expected to begin in the 2024 model year, according to Honda.

GM and Honda have an ongoing relationship around electrification. This includes work on fuel cells and the Cruise Origin, an electric, self-driving and shared vehicle, which was revealed in San Francisco earlier this year. Honda also joined GM’s battery module development efforts in 2018.

“This collaboration will put together the strength of both companies, while combined scale and manufacturing efficiencies will ultimately provide greater value to customers,” said Rick Schostek, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “This expanded partnership will unlock economies of scale to accelerate our electrification roadmap and advance our industry-leading efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

As part of the agreement, Honda will incorporate GM’s OnStar safety and security services into the two vehicles, integrating them with HondaLink. Additionally, Honda plans to make GM’s hands-free advanced driver-assist technology available.

Valley Congressman Tim Ryan applauded the announcement.

“This announcement is great news for the Valley and further cements the Mahoning Valley as a leader in electric car innovation. This joint venture will allow our workers at the new GM-LG Chem battery plant in Lordstown to show off their world-class skills,” he said.